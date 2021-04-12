WFISD officially breaks ground at both new high school locations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A day to remember for WFISD as groundbreaking ceremonies were held at both locations for the future East and West High Schools.

“These are going to be the most modern facilities we have in Wichita Falls and probably North Texas,” WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said.

Approved in the November school bond election, WFISD officials broke ground on the West High School at 6600 Kell West Boulevard.

It gave future students, like Ariana, Evon, Jailee, Luis and Carmelo, a glimpse of what’s to come for their high school experience.

“It was like the first time we got to do it since it’s our new school,” WFISD student Jailee said.

“Yeah and we’re gonna like get to be here in a few years,” Evon said.

But next up for the school district, putting together the final drawings with architects, all with the goal of presenting a guaranteed maximum price to the school board by late September or early October and moving dirt by November.

A lot ahead for WFISD before August of 2024, but in a few months, you’ll start to notice.

“Once dirt starts to move you’ll be able to see from all over the place, either this side or the West side,” Kuhrt said.

Two brand-new schools is a tall task, but they’ll lean on experiences they had constructing the CEC.

“When we built the Career Education Center, it was awesome to see that building come together, and to see all the intricacies that went into that, and to see it go from a blank field, to a structure, to walls, I mean it really came together,” Kuhrt said.

Now it’s time for a couple new projects.

“And seeing this one too, it’s going to be really cool, and the fact that our students will be a part of that and will see that happening online with our website and the real-time video camera and video feeds,” Kuhrt said.

Watching and waiting, for another day to remember in WFISD history.

“I will never forget this day,” Jailee said.

An unforgettable beginning of a long process to bring two state-of-the-art high schools to Wichita Falls.

Along with the contraction, there’s still plenty more work to do for WFISD.

They’re gearing up for another bond election in May to get recreational facilities built at each school, a prop that failed in November.