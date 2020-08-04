WFISD officials approve agreement to purchase of 2,800 Chromebooks, 1,800 WiFi devices

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD is preparing just in case school goes back to fully online by ensuring all students have a laptop and access to WiFi.

The school board approved a purchasing agreement with Omnia Partners Tuesday to purchase 2,800 Chromebooks and 1,800 MiFi WiFi systems.

The district gets the Chromebooks and WiFi systems for half the price.



The Texas Education Agency will pay 50% of the cost of each device through federal CARES Act funds.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said the number of devices they’re buying is based on who got physical work packets in the spring because of a lack in internet service.

“There could be big spikes after Christmas, after Spring Break, things like that where we could have extended periods of the need to go remote district-wide and as soon as we get these MiFis, for the most part, will take care of us for the most part,” Kuhrt said.

This was voted on in a special session Tuesday as Kuhrt had to sign the agreement by end of business day.