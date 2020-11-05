WFISD officials awaiting election results, determining if district can begin construction plans on proposed new schools

Another WFISD student and staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases in the district to 16 and there are three recoveries according to the WFISD COVID-19 tracker.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Independent School Superintendent Michael Kuhrt is awaiting final election results to determine if the school district can begin construction plans on two new high schools.

Preliminary results show Prop A, to buy land and build the schools, got 50% of the vote. The total cost for the bond package together, both propositions combined, is $290 million. However, without Proposition B, the cost of the bond will only be $276 million.

With early voting and in-person election day numbers Prop B failed with 52% voting no.

One high school would be built at the corner of Henry S. Grace Freeway and Midwestern Parkway. The other at 6422 Seymour Highway.

This afternoon, the WFISD school board signed off on a contracting method for the project, deciding to use a construction manager at risk to do the bidding work.

“The whole point of having a construction manager at risk is that we have the availability to and the goal from the beginning is to have as many local contractors that want to participate in these projects that can,” Kuhrt said. “We want to keep as much of that money locally as possible.”

If the WFISD bond passes, and both propositions pass, property taxes will increase $.32 per $100 of property valuation.

“We will not know that [the property tax rate increase] until we lock in an interest rate, sell bonds, get property values next year and then we set the tax rate to fund it,” Kurht said. “So, it would be less than $.32, probably $.30 or $.31.”

That would go into effective in October, 2021.