WFISD officials discuss next steps with WFISD bond Prop A

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Prop A of the Wichita Falls Independent School District school bond that would build two brand new high schools in Wichita Falls, appears to be moving forward.

The $276 million bond will see the new high schools built by 2024.

“Up until the election results were released it was just a plan. Now it’s reality,” Elizabeth Yeager, WFISD school board president, said.

First, Superintendent Michael Kuhrt and the school board will put out requests for qualifications as they look for a construction manager.

Architects will then be hired, working with the construction manager and school board on floor plans and all details.

“We’re going to be very cognizant of our responsibility. We’re going to make sure that we keep as much of those dollars here locally, as possbile, and be very cognizantof the fact that tax rates are important,” Kuhrt said.

The next eight months will be spent planning for exactly how it the project come together.

For some, like Yeager, this process has streched out over six years.

The idea of being able to give every student in WFISD an equal chance is a driving force for Yeager.

“The chances that that [the new schools] gives every student to participate in things they may not have had the oppurtunity to participate in, and the oppurtunities that that [the new schools] will open up for so many students.”

Kuhrt said the failure of the 2016 bond was key helping them get more involved in the community to see what went wrong.

In addition, the success of the 2015 bond, which built the Career Education Center, gave Wichita Falls a look at what was possible.

“I think people saw something, they saw a different reality than what we currently have, and plus if you have students that have been in that building, they’ll tell you that they’re really excited to be in that building than some of the other campuses,” Kuhrt said.

Even though Prop B that would build new recreational facilities for the schools, failed, Yeagar said they have options and time to figure it out.

“We at least have the land and the space to do it and we can always add those later,” Yeager said.

An already long process that is now just getting started.

One of the new high schools will be built at the corner of Henry S. Grace Freeway and Midwestern Parkway and the other at 6422 Seymour Highway.

WFISD school board officials plan to discuss Prop b back up plans at a meeting on Nov. 9.