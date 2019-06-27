WFISD officials hold job fair in hopes for new educators

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—

The WFISD school board members will soon be deciding how much of a pay raise its teachers will get following the passage of the school finance reform bill and it comes at a time when school leaders are actually looking for new educators.

Members of the school board will soon be amending the 2019-2020 budget in order to give salary increase mandated by the state earlier this year, so those looking to get hired within the WFISD may in luck if hired.

“We are looking for applicants who are cheerful, bright willing,” Kate Burgess Elementary School Principal Jeff Hill said.

Hill said he remembers being in the shoes of these job candidates who looking to be part of the Wichita Falls ISD as teachers, paraprofessionals or administrators.

“It feels like a bit of a buyer’s market now in education, I remember 15 years ago when I was looking for my first job it was scarce,” Hill said.

When it comes to the hiring process hill has this advice,

“There are 30, 40, 50 people walking in at a time and you only get a few opportunities to make a first impression and so it definitely makes a big deal,” Hill said.

The starting salary for WFISD teachers is about $43,000, but thanks to a massive school finance reform bill signed into law, that will likely increase.

That being said, Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths said he encourages candidates to keep their eyes on the true prize.

“It’s all about the kids, everything we do is about the kids,” Griggiths said. “We’re adults so we have adult issues but we always have to get back to what’s best for the students.”

Both Hill and Griffiths said they are looking for applicants who are open to all possibilities and are energized and ready to join the WFISD team.

The school district is also offering signing bonuses for some jobs such as high school math and science teachers.

If you did not make it out Thursday, you can still submit an application, follow this link for details.