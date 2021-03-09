WFISD officials issue statement on face masks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Tuesday issued a statement on their official Facebook page regarding face mask requirements at schools for the remainder of the school year.
In the statement, officials said WFISD will continue to follow current TEA health and safety guidance.
WFISD officials said they will continue to communicate with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District to monitor the state of the virus in our community.
Officials said there is a possibility that current procedures could change if new guidance is received from local health officials or the TEA.
Read the full statement below:
On March 2, Governor Abbott issued Executive Order GA-34 rescinding the statewide mask mandate and opening Texas businesses to 100% capacity effective Wednesday, March 10, 2021. However, the close contact and quarantine guidelines developed by the Wichita County Public Health District will remain the same. This means that if one student tests positive for COVID-19 and is not wearing a mask, the entire class would be required to quarantine for a minimum of ten days.
Due to COVID-19, our students missed out on the majority of the 2020 spring semester. This year, campuses are planning end-of-year activities with health and safety protocols in mind. The health and safety of our staff and students is our top priority. It is our belief that the best way to ensure our students and staff remain healthy and on campus is to continue with our existing face covering protocols.
As we have done so successfully all school year, WFISD will continue to follow current TEA health and safety guidance. We will also continue to communicate with the Wichita County Public Health District to monitor the state of the virus in our community. It is possible that current procedures could change if we receive new guidance from local health officials or the Texas Education Agency. WFISD thanks our school community for your continued patience and understanding.WFISD Statement on Face Masks