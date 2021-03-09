WFISD officials issue statement on face masks

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District Tuesday issued a statement on their official Facebook page regarding face mask requirements at schools for the remainder of the school year.

In the statement, officials said WFISD will continue to follow current TEA health and safety guidance.

WFISD officials said they will continue to communicate with the Wichita Falls-Wichita County Public Health District to monitor the state of the virus in our community.

Officials said there is a possibility that current procedures could change if new guidance is received from local health officials or the TEA.

Read the full statement below: