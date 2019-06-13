WFISD officials react to new public school finance reform bill

Wichita Falls ISD officials are excited after Gov. Greg Abbott signed a new school finance reform bill into law.

House Bill 3 was signed Tuesday and is the landmark legislation that reforms the state’s public education system, specifically funding. The bill will bring $11.6 billion to help pay for pre-kindergarten programs, career and technology education priorities, and an increase in teachers salaries.

WFISD Associate Superintendent Peter Griffiths said Tuesday was a monumental day for the state.

“There’s going to be more funding for compensatory education, which is for students who are on free or reduced lunch, we will see a little bit of a change there, so that’s some extra money to help out those students,” Griffiths said. “We are looking for different money for dyslexia students which we’ve never had before.”

Click the links, to see how House Bill 3 affects your school district funding for both the fiscal year 2020 and 2021.