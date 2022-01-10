WFISD officials report 80 active COVID-19 cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Monday reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 80 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 67 active cases among students and 13 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School00
Rider High School200
Wichita Falls High School132
Barwise Middle School110
Kirby Middle School00
McNiel Middle School102
Booker T. Washington Elementary00
Brook Village Elementary00
Burgess Elementary03
Crockett Elementary50
Cunningham Elementary00
Fain Elementary00
Fowler Elementary02
Franklin Elementary01
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary20
Lamar Elementary01
Milam Elementary00
Scotland Park Elementary10
Sheppard Elementary10
Southern Hills Elementary01
West Foundation Elementary21
Zundy Elementary00
Farris Early Childhood20
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterN/A0
DenverN/A0
OtherN/A0
TOTAL6713

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

64,468

Fully Vaccinated

57,109

Booster Shot

19,404

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

