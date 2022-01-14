WFISD officials report over 500 active COVID-19 cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District Friday, January 14, reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 517 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 358 active cases among students and 159 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School73
Rider High School5210
Wichita Falls High School639
Barwise Middle School3111
Kirby Middle School54
McNiel Middle School7321
Booker T. Washington Elementary27
Brook Village Elementary40
Burgess Elementary99
Crockett Elementary116
Cunningham Elementary14
Fain Elementary102
Fowler Elementary36
Franklin Elementary915
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary134
Lamar Elementary37
Milam Elementary27
Scotland Park Elementary132
Sheppard Elementary181
Southern Hills Elementary210
West Foundation Elementary157
Zundy Elementary44
Farris Early Childhood64
Northwest Head Start01
Career Education CenterN/A3
DenverN/A0
Other22
TOTAL358159

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

64,938

Fully Vaccinated

57,416

Booster Shot

20,498

As of Monday, March 29, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist.

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

A list of frequently asked questions can be found below:

