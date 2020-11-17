WFISD officials thank voters after Prop A passes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— At Monday’s school board meeting, the WFISD Board of Trustees canvassed the November 3 election results.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt released a statement thanking voters for passing Proposition A to build two new high schools in the community.

The full statement from Kuhrt is below:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the voters of Wichita Falls ISD for supporting the recently passed school bond to build two new high schools in Wichita Falls.

In the 1920s, a group of Wichita Falls citizens made the decision to build six school buildings for the students in our community. Those buildings have been the foundation WFISD has used to provide quality education for the past 100 years. On November 3, 2020, the citizens of WFISD voted to start a process that will honor that 100-year-old commitment and provide a new foundation for today’s students. We are excited to begin planning, designing and building these schools that will serve our community and students for many years to come.

Over the course of the election, we heard from many citizens who had concerns about parts of the bond proposal. In the next few months, WFISD will be forming a 2020 Bond Citizens Oversight Committee that will collaborate throughout the entire bond process to ensure transparency with the taxpayer funds that have been entrusted to us.

Finally, I would like to thank everyone involved in the campaign effort. I am confident that the passage of this bond would not have been possible without the countless volunteer hours and dedication provided by our community’s bond advocates. I believe the decisions a community makes are a reflection of its values. We are proud that Wichita Falls has shown that it values education and is committed to keeping our schools strong.