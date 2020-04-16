1  of  2
Breaking News
Total COVID-19 case number jumps to 57 in Comanche Co. after five more cases confirmed Montague Co. announces sixth COVID-19 case
1  of  16
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

WFISD officials working to finalize plan for summer classes

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As schools across the country grapple with a response to the coronavirus, it’s still unclear how the virus will impact summer classes.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District said district leaders have already had some discussion about summer instruction, but nothing has been finalized since it’s uncertain what June, July, and August may look like.

“However, we have looked at different contingency plans,” said Peter Griffiths, WFISD associate superintendent. “With the district’s MAP program, we will most likely have a beginning of the year diagnostic assessment to look for gaps, regardless of what we do in the summer.”

According to Griffiths, the usual summer programs may look different as well, depending on the guidance the school district gets from state and local officials regarding the shelter in place orders.

Click the image below to visit WFISD’s school@home page.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News