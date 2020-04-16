WFISD officials working to finalize plan for summer classes

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As schools across the country grapple with a response to the coronavirus, it’s still unclear how the virus will impact summer classes.

Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District said district leaders have already had some discussion about summer instruction, but nothing has been finalized since it’s uncertain what June, July, and August may look like.

“However, we have looked at different contingency plans,” said Peter Griffiths, WFISD associate superintendent. “With the district’s MAP program, we will most likely have a beginning of the year diagnostic assessment to look for gaps, regardless of what we do in the summer.”

According to Griffiths, the usual summer programs may look different as well, depending on the guidance the school district gets from state and local officials regarding the shelter in place orders.

