WFISD one of 12 Texas districts recognized for groundbreaking programs

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD is one of twelve Texas school districts being recognized for ground-breaking programs.

This is part of the Texas School Business magazine’s 13th annual Bragging Rights 2019-2020 special issue. WFISD is being recognized for its program called “Upstart” that helps 4-year-olds get ready for kindergarten.

Director of Early Learning for WFISD Travis Armstrong said this is a huge distinction.

“We’re very honored,” Armstrong said. “We’re very humbled. But mostly we’re just excited to be doing something that benefits children. So, that’s the biggest honor of all of this is to be able to provide access to 4-year-old’s in the community that needs something prior to kindergarten.”

This other 11 districts honored and their innovative programs include: