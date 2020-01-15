WFISD one step closer to bond package

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD officials are now given the task of working through eight different architectural services bids.

“We have acquired request for qualifications for architecture services,” WFISD Michael Kuhrt said.

Kuhrt said the district is moving another step towards its goal of getting a bond package together after receiving architectural services bids.

“We put out here’s a criteria we want to see,” Kuhrt said. “They submit their qualifications and how they think they can help us out with architecture services. So, we received eight submittals for architecture services.”

Kuhrt said it is essential to have these architectural services so they can prepare for a bond election.

“We can kind of show people ‘hey after visiting with people about what they think a high school should look like here’s kind of what we’ve come up with,” Kuhrt said.

Up to this point the district has not had a visual representation of their idea which makes selling the idea to the public difficult.

“If we are looking at two high schools, we are talking about two identical buildings,” Kuhrt said. “Yeah, they might have their own little nuances, maybe one has lighter colored brick and a darker colored brick, maybe one has a different paint scheme inside than the other one has or whatever it is. There will be some differences. But we are looking at two identical high schools and so we definitely want to be able to show people a concept of what our community thinks they want.”

Now Kuhrt and his staff will look at the eight submittals and compare them with a rubric they’ve created. They will then present their findings to the board during the next meeting.

The next meeting will be on Monday at 6 p.m. and the board will decide who of the eight they’d like to interview.