WFISD partners with the Child Miracle Network hospital to deliver free socks

Local News
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District is partnering with the Child Miracle Network hospital to deliver free socks during lunchtimes to area schools and delivery sites on Tuesday, April 28.

Noel Filer the United Regional Foundation Director said “It gives us great joy to be able to give over 5,000 kids in the WFISD the gift of a new pair of quality socks. The smiling faces on the socks are a reminder of the commitment to the youth in our community. This gift was generously made possible through support provided through the Children’s Miracle Network.”

Lunch is distributed from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at select school sites, for a list of all delivery locations you can visit https://www.wfisd.net/domain/4573

