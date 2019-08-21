WFISD principal and assistant principal to receive Texas award

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Doug Albus, the Principal of Hirschi High School, and Jennifer Spurgers, the Assistant Principal of the Career Education Center, have both been recognized to receive the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals Region 9 Outstanding Principal and Assistant Principal Of The Year award.

“To me, it is so exciting,” WFISD Career Education Center Assistant Principal Jennifer Spurgers said. “Because usually as an Assistant Principle you’re there in the background and you’re never sure if you’re really helping people or making a connection, so it’s very exciting to be recognized by my peers.”

T-A-S-S-P recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the 20 region education service centers in the state. Nominations are based upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. The principles are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Albus says the nomination is a reflection on the entire staff of Hirschi High School, saying they’re the ones who earned this award.

“A colleague in the district contacted me and let me know and I asked them if they were sure they were right about that because I don’t feel like I do anything extraordinary,” Hirschi High School Principal Doug Albus said. “Again, it goes back to the dedication of our staff, and so uh, but it does feel good, it does feel good to be recognized.”

Spurgers and Albus will be recognized in Dallas on June 9, 2020. There they will also be recognized in a commemorative book entitled “Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.”