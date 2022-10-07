WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls Independent School District released plans to cut cost.

According to a release sent from WFISD public information officer, Ashley Thomas, the district is looking at facilities as a way of cutting costs. According to the release, one way of doing so is closing Lamar Elementary.

One area of the budget that has been closely examined is the district facilities and the annual cost of their maintenance and upkeep, according to the release.

In November, the first phase of the facility plan will be presented to the Board of Trustees for their approval. Phase one includes the following recommendations:

Close Lamar Elementary (relocate current students to Booker T. Washington and Southern Hills)

Repurpose Haynes Elementary as an Early Learning Center (relocate current students to Burgess Elementary)

Close Farris Early Childhood Center (relocate students to Haynes Early Learning Center)

Pending board approval, these changes will go into effect next school year (2023-2024).

Over the past six months, WFISD has had to make many financial decisions that have impacted personnel and district programs. However, they are still looking at ways to cut costs to balance the budget and bring the district back to where it needs to be financially.

The release said, “We understand that changes such as these can be difficult for staff, students and families. However, we hope to make this transition as seamless as possible. We will be communicating with the staff and families at the schools affected throughout the process. We also plan on holding community meetings to address questions and concerns that our community may have.”

The release said staff members of the campuses affected have been notified about the changes. No staff will lose their job because of the closures. Staff will be reassigned to a similar role and will be notified of their new assignment by April 2023.