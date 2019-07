WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) WFISD will host an open meeting to the community to discuss the budget for the 2019-2020 school year.

The meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the education center located on Broad street.

After discussing the budget, those in attendance will vote on the budget at 6:00 p.m.

During the meeting, the superintendents’ annual evaluation will also be discussed.