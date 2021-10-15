WFISD pulls controversial ‘soul-selling’ assignment from curriculum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A controversial assignment within WFISD had some parents concerned Friday morning.

The Wichita Falls Independent School District released a statement following parents expressing concern about an assignment at Wichita Falls High School.

A parent emailed our newsroom with a picture of their student’s assignment, which read “How to sell your soul to the devil.”

The parent told the newsroom, “I have no doubt the district will reiterate the ‘satire’ argument. But a more important question is whether it is appropriate in a classroom setting, which it obviously is not. Common sense should have told the teacher this is not appropriate for students. This is also a compelling reason why teachers should not have unlimited autonomy in the classroom when it comes to reading material.”

Viewer submitted photo of the assignment

Texoma’s Homepage reached out to the district and released the following statement: