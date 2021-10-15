WFISD pulls controversial ‘soul-selling’ assignment from curriculum

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A controversial assignment within WFISD had some parents concerned Friday morning.
The Wichita Falls Independent School District released a statement following parents expressing concern about an assignment at Wichita Falls High School.
A parent emailed our newsroom with a picture of their student’s assignment, which read “How to sell your soul to the devil.”
The parent told the newsroom, “I have no doubt the district will reiterate the ‘satire’ argument. But a more important question is whether it is appropriate in a classroom setting, which it obviously is not. Common sense should have told the teacher this is not appropriate for students. This is also a compelling reason why teachers should not have unlimited autonomy in the classroom when it comes to reading material.”
Texoma’s Homepage reached out to the district and released the following statement:
The lesson in question was chosen from a list of curriculum resources related to satire in Literature. This particular article comes from a satirical website and is in reference to a short story called “The Devil and Tom Walker” written by Washington Irving in 1824. The curriculum options were developed by a committee of district teachers in 2009, and this lesson has been an option since that time.
After reviewing the article, the district determined this is no longer an appropriate resource. It has been removed from the list of curriculum options, and the curriculum and instruction department will look into less controversial examples of satire for teachersto choose from.
WFISD supports teachers and their ability to select appropriate resources for their lessons.Wichita Falls Independent School District