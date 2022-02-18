WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — With inflation rapidly eating at the original plans of Wichita Falls’ two new high schools, four local foundations came to the rescue with a large donation to help build the auditoriums for Legacy and Memorial High Schools.

The JS Bridwell, Bryant Edwards, Fain and Perkins-Prothro Foundations came forward with a combined total of $8.5 million to ensure the original bond plans of flexible auditorium and classrome space are completed.

The complete bond package included an inflationary contingency of 4%, but inflation has far exceeded that amount, with increases in some materials up to 50%.

Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said they are beyond grateful for the donations to make the original plans possible.

The new schools are on schedule to open in August 2024.