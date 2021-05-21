WFISD release guidelines for graduation ceremonies

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Ahead of Wichita Falls Independent School District’s graduation ceremonies, the district has released updated guidelines for commencement.

As a reminder, all graduation ceremonies for WFISD high schools will take place at Memorial Stadium located at the intersection of Southwest Parkway and Barnett Road.

Wichita Falls High School — Thursday, May 27

— Thursday, May 27 Hirschi High School — Friday, May 28

— Friday, May 28 Rider High School — Saturday, May 29

Gates will open at 7 p.m. and ceremonies will begin promptly at 8 p.m.

Parking

Parking is free for all graduates and guests. The west parking lot is open parking. The east parking lot is reserved for graduates, staff of the graduating high school and volunteers.

Required Items for Entry

Tickets — Each graduate will receive up to 15 tickets. A ticket will be required from each person before coming through the gate. A ticket is required for all individuals ages 5 and over. No additional tickets will be given out or sold. No exceptions. Tickets will be distributed at each high school. Students must pick up their tickets at school. They will not be given out on the day of graduation

Face masks are optional for all graduates, staff members and attendees. If a graduate chooses to wear a mask, it must be a solid color with no design.

Food and Drinks

No outside food or drink is allowed in the stadium other than water. Guests may bring in one clear, unopened, plastic water bottle per person

Weather

Ceremonies will take place as scheduled unless severe weather or lightning crates a safety hazard. In that case, district administrators would make alternate plans and communicate those decisions at that time.

Entering and Exiting

Gates will be open one hour prior to the start of the graduation ceremony. There will be open seating for all attendees. Guests are asked not to “hold” seats. Please wait until your entire party has arrived before entering the stadium.

Note: The individuals who receive the gradate’s tickets do not have to sit together. Some individuals may sit together as a “family group” while the other individuals sit in a different area as another “family group”.

At the conclusion of the graduation ceremony, guests are asked to exit by row to avoid congestion. Please exit the stadium and avoid congregating in the parking lot or inside the stadium. Additionally, parents and guests will not be allowed to enter the east side of the stadium before or after the ceremony.

Restricted Items

ballons

large bags or backpacks

firearms, knives, explosives, or other weapons

coolers or other containers except in cases of medical need, as certified by a physician

artificial noisemakers, air horns, or megaphones

large signs, flags, poles, banners, or laser pointers

pets, except trained service animals

Guests Needing Special Accommodations

The gate at the south end of the stadium is designated as the handicapped entrance. Guests in wheelchairs may enter through this gate. The walkway behind the grassy slope at the south end zone will be reserved for guests in wheelchairs.

Alternate Viewing Locations

All graduation ceremonies will be streamed live on the WFISD website.

Ceremonies will also be streamed right here on Texoma’s Homepage.

A flash drive of each graduation ceremony will be available to purchase after the ceremonies.