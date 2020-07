WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD is looking forward to welcoming students back to school for the 2020-2021 school year. Officials have released a complete road map of back to school schedules including supplies list for students.

An additional list may be sent out before the 2nd semester to replenish items.

Kindergarten Supply List

1st & 2nd Grade Supply List

3rd & 5th Grade Supply List

For information on school meals, enrollment, and the 20-21 school calendar can be found on the Back to School Roadmap on the WFISD website.