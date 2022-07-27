WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD announced its policy Wednesday for providing free and reduced-price meals for children under the current income eligibility guidelines.

The WFISD free and reduced-price meals are provided to students whose families qualify based on federal government guidelines. The meals offered are through the National School Breakfast and Lunch Programs.

To apply for the lunch program, parents of students can complete an online application here or visit the Child Nutrition Department at 2015 5th Street, Building A.

The following criteria will be used to determine a child’s eligibility for free or reduced-price meal benefits:

Income

For those households that qualify for free or reduced-price meals based on income, an adult in the household must fill out a free and reduced-price meal application and return it to Stephanie Gallentine, the Eligibility Coordinator at (940) 235-1065.

Those individuals filling out the application will need to provide the following information:

1. Names of all household members

2. Amount, frequency, and source of current income for each household member

3. Last 4 digits of the Social Security number of the adult household member who signs the application or, if the adult does not have a social security number, check the box for “No Social Security number”

4. Signature of an adult household member attesting that the information provided is correct

Categorical or Automatic Eligibility

The Child Nutrition Department is working with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible. Child Nutrition Department will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application.

Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should contact Eligibility Coordinator Benetta Johnson at (940) 923-1065 ext.29003.

Program Participant

A child will also be eligible for the free and reduced-price program through their status as a foster child, homeless, runaway, migrant or displaced by a declared disaster.

Children enrolled in Head Start or Even Start are also eligible.

Applications may be submitted anytime during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year.

Find the official application forms below: