WFISD releases new information regarding upcoming graduations

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls Independent School District have released new guidelines and procedures for their upcoming high school graduations.

Earlier in May, WFISD officials announced in-person graduations for all three high schools in Wichita Falls would be held at Memorial Stadium on the following dates:

Rider High School — Thursday, June 4

Wichita Falls High School — Friday, June 5

Hirschi High School — Saturday, June 6

On each date, gates will open at Memorial Stadium at 8 a.m. with the ceremony beginning promptly at 9 a.m. Tickets will be required for entry into the graduation ceremonies.

Those unable to attend in person can view each graduation on Texoma’s Fox (KJTL, Channel 18) or online via WFISD’s live stream.

In addition, WFISD would like to remind all in attendance that a face mask will be required for all attendees over the age of five years old. Once the ceremony begins, face masks may be removed.

A health attestation form will be required from each family group prior to entering the stadium.

Restrict items include the following:

Balloons

Large bags or backpacks

Firearms, knives, explosives or other weapons

Coolers or containers (except in cases of medical need, as certified by a physician)

Artificial noisemakers, airhorns, or megaphones

Large signs, flags, poles, banners, or laser pointers

Pets, except trained service animals

See the updated graduation guidelines below: