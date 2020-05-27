WFISD releases updated UIL requirements for physicals due to COVID-19

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The University Interscholastic League has changed the requirements for physicals for the 2020-2021 school year for student athletes and band members in response to COVID-19.

According to a release on the official Wichita Falls Independent School District Facebook page, all new or first year athletes or marching band members at WFISD schools will be required to complete a UIL physical.

Additionally, any athlete or marching band member that checks “yes” to certain questions on the UIL’s medical history form will need to complete a UIL physical.

The full press release can be found below:

According to the release, every WFISD athlete or marching band member must complete all of the paperwork, including a medical history form.

If you or your student is a WFISD student athlete or band member, you can click here to complete all required UIL and WFISD paperwork.

If you have any questions or need help accessing or competing the forms, contact one of the following: