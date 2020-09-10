WFISD reports 3 COVID-19 recoveries among students

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Within the Wichita Falls Independent School District, COVID-19 cases dropped to 14 active cases from the 17 active cases on Wednesday.

According to the school district’s COVID-19 tracker, nine students and five staff members that have tested positive.

Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District Assistant Director Amy Fagan, explained how they classify COVID-19 exposure risks.

Typically, we deem that there was an exposure or “close contact” if individuals are within 6 feet for 15 or more minutes; this also depends on what I like to call “duration and location” so, a small space (such as a car, janitorial closet, etc.) brings that time down. Once exposure/contact has been established, we assess risk as low/medium/high. Typically, it’s low risk if both individuals are wearing masks (continuously and correctly), medium risk if one was in a mask, and high if neither were. That’s the foundation we use to build a risk assessment upon, but we take other factors into account as well as the situation warrants (i.e. inside/outside, eating, laughing, singing, etc.) Wichita Falls–Wichita County Health District Assistant Director Amy Fagan

