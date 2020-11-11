WFISD reports 4 new active student COVID-19 cases at WFHS, updates case numbers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Four students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School, according to WFISD.

The Wichita County Health District has performed contact tracing and has determined there were no close contacts to the positive cases.

Health officials said the campus and classroom exposure are low.

According to the WFISD COVID tracker, the total number of active student COVID-19 cases in the district is 38, and the total number of active staff cases is 18.

As of Tuesday, November 10, Hirschi High School, Rider High School, and Wichita Falls High School have the most COVID-19 cases, see the full breakdown below:

Hirschi High School82
Rider High School90
Wichita Falls High School50
Barwise Middle School30
Kirby Middle School14
McNiel Middle School21
Booker T. Washington Elementary00
Brook Village00
Burgess Elementary10
Crockett Elementary11
Cunningham Elementary20
Fain Elementary01
Fowler Elementary11
Franklin Elementary40
Haynes Elementary01
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary00
Milam Elementary00
Scotland Park Elementary02
Sheppard Elementary00
Southern Hills Elementary12
West Foundation Elementary00
Zundy Elementary00
Farris Early Childhood03
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterNA*0

Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 numbers with the WFISD COVID tracker.

