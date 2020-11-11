WFISD reports 4 new active student COVID-19 cases at WFHS, updates case numbers

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— Four students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School, according to WFISD.

The Wichita County Health District has performed contact tracing and has determined there were no close contacts to the positive cases.



Health officials said the campus and classroom exposure are low.

According to the WFISD COVID tracker, the total number of active student COVID-19 cases in the district is 38, and the total number of active staff cases is 18.

As of Tuesday, November 10, Hirschi High School, Rider High School, and Wichita Falls High School have the most COVID-19 cases, see the full breakdown below:

Hirschi High School 8 2 Rider High School 9 0 Wichita Falls High School 5 0 Barwise Middle School 3 0 Kirby Middle School 1 4 McNiel Middle School 2 1 Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 0 Brook Village 0 0 Burgess Elementary 1 0 Crockett Elementary 1 1 Cunningham Elementary 2 0 Fain Elementary 0 1 Fowler Elementary 1 1 Franklin Elementary 4 0 Haynes Elementary 0 1 Jefferson Elementary 0 0 Lamar Elementary 0 0 Milam Elementary 0 0 Scotland Park Elementary 0 2 Sheppard Elementary 0 0 Southern Hills Elementary 1 2 West Foundation Elementary 0 0 Zundy Elementary 0 0 Farris Early Childhood 0 3 Northwest Head Start 0 0 Career Education Center NA* 0

Stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 numbers with the WFISD COVID tracker.