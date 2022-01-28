WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Friday, the Wichita Falls Independent School District reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 139 total active cases in the district.

The site reports 98 active cases among students and 41 active cases among staff members.

The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:

SCHOOL NAMESTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School12
Rider High School114
Wichita Falls High School156
Barwise Middle School201
Kirby Middle School00
McNiel Middle School92
Booker T. Washington Elementary40
Brook Village Elementary11
Burgess Elementary00
Crockett Elementary81
Cunningham Elementary06
Fain Elementary20
Fowler Elementary01
Franklin Elementary03
Haynes Elementary01
Jefferson Elementary03
Lamar Elementary00
Milam Elementary21
Scotland Park Elementary41
Sheppard Elementary80
Southern Hills Elementary01
West Foundation Elementary91
Zundy Elementary01
Farris Early Childhood23
Northwest Head Start11
Career Education CenterN/A1
DenverN/A0
Other10
TOTAL9841

After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?

However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.

Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:

At Least One Dose

65,617

Fully Vaccinated

57,869

Booster Shot

21,910

As of Monday, March 29, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.

Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.

Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist

As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.

As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.