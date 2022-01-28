WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — On Friday, the Wichita Falls Independent School District reported on their COVID-19 tracking website 139 total active cases in the district.
The site reports 98 active cases among students and 41 active cases among staff members.
WFISD official explains why schools remain open despite dramatic rise in COVID cases
The number of active cases at each WFISD school is listed below:
|SCHOOL NAME
|STUDENT CASES
|STAFF CASES
|Hirschi High School
|1
|2
|Rider High School
|11
|4
|Wichita Falls High School
|15
|6
|Barwise Middle School
|20
|1
|Kirby Middle School
|0
|0
|McNiel Middle School
|9
|2
|Booker T. Washington Elementary
|4
|0
|Brook Village Elementary
|1
|1
|Burgess Elementary
|0
|0
|Crockett Elementary
|8
|1
|Cunningham Elementary
|0
|6
|Fain Elementary
|2
|0
|Fowler Elementary
|0
|1
|Franklin Elementary
|0
|3
|Haynes Elementary
|0
|1
|Jefferson Elementary
|0
|3
|Lamar Elementary
|0
|0
|Milam Elementary
|2
|1
|Scotland Park Elementary
|4
|1
|Sheppard Elementary
|8
|0
|Southern Hills Elementary
|0
|1
|West Foundation Elementary
|9
|1
|Zundy Elementary
|0
|1
|Farris Early Childhood
|2
|3
|Northwest Head Start
|1
|1
|Career Education Center
|N/A
|1
|Denver
|N/A
|0
|Other
|1
|0
|TOTAL
|98
|41
After a decrease in overall cases in Wichita County in December 2021, WFISD officials announced campuses would return to “pre-COVID” protocol for visitors, allowing parents to be on campus with their student.Where in Texoma can you get a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine?
However, due to the increased number in cases in 2022, officials announced January 4 in a Facebook post they will instead continue limiting visitor access on campuses and reevaluate after Martin Luther King, Jr day.
This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for updates regarding COVID-19 in Texoma.
WFISD close COVID-19 testing at Carrigan Center until further notice
Please find the number of people in Wichita County who have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Wichita County below:
At Least One Dose
65,617
Fully Vaccinated
57,869
Booster Shot
21,910
As of Monday, March 29, 2021, the Texas Department of State Health Services has opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults in Texas.
Residents of Wichita County over the age of 12 can register for the waitlist to receive a COVID-19 vaccine online.
Wichita County residents who are eligible to receive the vaccine are encouraged to add their names to the waitlist. Click here to register for the Wichita County COVID-19 vaccine waitlist
As of October 26, the Health District is now offering booster shots for all three COVID-19 vaccines.
As of November 4, the Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine is available to Wichita County residents between the ages of 5 and 11.