WFISD reports on updated COVID-19 case numbers, 40 total cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD reported on updated student and staff COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district.

As of Friday, January 15, there are 33 active student cases and 7 active staff cases bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 40.

WFISD sent an email to parents confirming one student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School.

The Wichita County Health District performed contact tracing and determined there were no close contacts to the positive case.

School officials added the case had low campus exposure and low classroom exposure.

To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 cases for all schools in WFISD, click here.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district is below:

CAMPUS STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 0 1 Rider High School 12 1 Wichita Falls High School 1 0 Barwise Middle School 5 0 Kirby Middle School 0 0 McNiel Middle School 6 0 Booker T. Washington Elementary 1 0 Brook Village 0 0 Burgess Elementary 0 0 Crockett Elementary 3 1 Cunningham Elementary 0 0 Fain Elementary 0 0 Fowler Elementary 0 0 Franklin Elementary 0 0 Haynes Elementary 0 0 Jefferson Elementary 0 0 Lamar Elementary 0 0 Milam Elementary 0 0 Scotland Park Elementary 0 1 Sheppard Elementary 0 1 Southern Hills Elementary 2 2 West Foundation Elementary 3 0 Zundy Elementary 0 0 Farris Early Childhood 0 0 Northwest Head Start 0 0 Career Education Center NA* 0

The data reflected in this table includes active positive cases of students and employees who have been on campus since the first day of school through Thursday, August 20.