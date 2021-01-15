WFISD reports on updated COVID-19 case numbers, 40 total cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD reported on updated student and staff COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district.

As of Friday, January 15, there are 33 active student cases and 7 active staff cases bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 40.

WFISD sent an email to parents confirming one student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School.

The Wichita County Health District performed contact tracing and determined there were no close contacts to the positive case.

School officials added the case had low campus exposure and low classroom exposure.

To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 cases for all schools in WFISD, click here.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district is below:

CAMPUSSTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School01
Rider High School121
Wichita Falls High School10
Barwise Middle School50
Kirby Middle School00
McNiel Middle School60
Booker T. Washington Elementary10
Brook Village00
Burgess Elementary00
Crockett Elementary31
Cunningham Elementary00
Fain Elementary00
Fowler Elementary00
Franklin Elementary00
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary00
Milam Elementary00
Scotland Park Elementary01
Sheppard Elementary01
Southern Hills Elementary22
West Foundation Elementary30
Zundy Elementary00
Farris Early Childhood00
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterNA*0

The data reflected in this table includes active positive cases of students and employees who have been on campus since the first day of school through Thursday, August 20.

