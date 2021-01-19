WFISD reports on updated COVID-19 case numbers, 60 total cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD reported on updated student and staff COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district.
As of Tuesday, January 19, there are 51 active student cases and 9 active staff cases bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 60.
To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 cases for all schools in WFISD, click here.
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district is below:
|CAMPUS
|STUDENT CASES
|STAFF CASES
|Hirschi High School
|0
|1
|Rider High School
|21
|1
|Wichita Falls High School
|4
|0
|Barwise Middle School
|5
|0
|Kirby Middle School
|0
|0
|McNiel Middle School
|10
|0
|Booker T. Washington Elementary
|1
|0
|Brook Village
|0
|0
|Burgess Elementary
|0
|0
|Crockett Elementary
|4
|1
|Cunningham Elementary
|0
|0
|Fain Elementary
|0
|1
|Fowler Elementary
|0
|0
|Franklin Elementary
|0
|0
|Haynes Elementary
|0
|0
|Jefferson Elementary
|0
|0
|Lamar Elementary
|0
|0
|Milam Elementary
|0
|0
|Scotland Park Elementary
|0
|1
|Sheppard Elementary
|1
|2
|Southern Hills Elementary
|2
|2
|West Foundation Elementary
|3
|0
|Zundy Elementary
|0
|0
|Farris Early Childhood
|0
|0
|Northwest Head Start
|0
|0
|Career Education Center
|NA*
|0