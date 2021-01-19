WFISD reports on updated COVID-19 case numbers, 60 total cases in the district

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
For about 18 years and counting a Wichita Falls Independent School District principal has dedicated her time educating the youth.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD reported on updated student and staff COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district.

As of Tuesday, January 19, there are 51 active student cases and 9 active staff cases bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 60.

To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 cases for all schools in WFISD, click here.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district is below:

CAMPUSSTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School01
Rider High School211
Wichita Falls High School40
Barwise Middle School50
Kirby Middle School00
McNiel Middle School100
Booker T. Washington Elementary10
Brook Village00
Burgess Elementary00
Crockett Elementary41
Cunningham Elementary00
Fain Elementary01
Fowler Elementary00
Franklin Elementary00
Haynes Elementary00
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary00
Milam Elementary00
Scotland Park Elementary01
Sheppard Elementary12
Southern Hills Elementary22
West Foundation Elementary30
Zundy Elementary00
Farris Early Childhood00
Northwest Head Start00
Career Education CenterNA*0

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News