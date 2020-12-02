WFISD reports on updated COVID-19 case numbers, 79 total cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD reported on updated student and staff COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district.

As of Tuesday, December 1, there are 48 active student cases and 31 active staff cases bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 79.

WFISD sent an email to parents confirming two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School.

The Wichita County Health District performed contact tracing and contacted all individuals who were determined to be close contacts to the positive case.

School officials added the first case had low campus exposure and high team exposure and the second case had low campus exposure and low classroom exposure.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district is below:

CAMPUS STUDENT CASES STAFF CASES Hirschi High School 11 3 Rider High School 4 0 Wichita Falls High School 4 0 Barwise Middle School 2 1 Kirby Middle School 1 4 McNiel Middle School 3 (.5) Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 2 (.5) (.5) Brook Village 0 0 Burgess Elementary 1 0 Crockett Elementary 0 0 Cunningham Elementary 12 1 Fain Elementary 1 2 Fowler Elementary 3 4 (.5) Franklin Elementary 0 0 Haynes Elementary 0 1 (.5) Jefferson Elementary 0 0 Lamar Elementary 0 1 Milam Elementary 3 0 Scotland Park Elementary 0 1 Sheppard Elementary 0 1 Southern Hills Elementary 0 1 (.5) West Foundation Elementary 2 0 Zundy Elementary 0 0 Farris Early Childhood 1 (.5) Northwest Head Start 0 3 (.5) Career Education Center NA* 1 *Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school count **Staff cases listed as (.5) represent a staff member who works at two campuses* Other NA 0

The data reflected in this table includes active positive cases of students and employees who have been on campus since the first day of school – Thursday, August 20.



To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 cases for all schools in WFISD, click here.

