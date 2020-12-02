WFISD reports on updated COVID-19 case numbers, 79 total cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD reported on updated student and staff COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district.

As of Tuesday, December 1, there are 48 active student cases and 31 active staff cases bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 79.

WFISD sent an email to parents confirming two students have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School.

The Wichita County Health District performed contact tracing and contacted all individuals who were determined to be close contacts to the positive case.

School officials added the first case had low campus exposure and high team exposure and the second case had low campus exposure and low classroom exposure.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district is below:

CAMPUSSTUDENT CASESSTAFF CASES
Hirschi High School113
Rider High School40
Wichita Falls High School40
Barwise Middle School21
Kirby Middle School14
McNiel Middle School3(.5)
Booker T. Washington Elementary02 (.5) (.5)
Brook Village00
Burgess Elementary10
Crockett Elementary00
Cunningham Elementary121
Fain Elementary12
Fowler Elementary34 (.5)
Franklin Elementary00
Haynes Elementary01 (.5)
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary01
Milam Elementary30
Scotland Park Elementary01
Sheppard Elementary01
Southern Hills Elementary01 (.5)
West Foundation Elementary20
Zundy Elementary00
Farris Early Childhood1(.5)
Northwest Head Start03 (.5)
Career Education CenterNA*1
*Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school count **Staff cases listed as (.5) represent a staff member who works at two campuses*
OtherNA0

The data reflected in this table includes active positive cases of students and employees who have been on campus since the first day of school – Thursday, August 20.

To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 cases for all schools in WFISD, click here.

