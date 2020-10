WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Fans of horror, theater and the circus are going to want to catch the traveling alternative circus show Paranormal Cirque that has creeped it's way to Wichita Falls from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11.

Located right next to the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center is where you'll find this giant black and red tent, full of spooky sights, talented performers and scary looking characters that really know how to put on a show.