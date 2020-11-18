WFISD reports on updated COVID-19 case numbers, 84 total cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD reported on updated student and staff COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district.

On Tuesday, WFISD sent an email to parents confirming one student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School.

The Wichita County Health District performed contact tracing and contacted all individuals who were determined to be close contacts to the positive case.

School official added this case had a “low exposure level.”

As of Tuesday, November 17, there are 58 active student cases and 26 active staff cases bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 84.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district is below:



Campus Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases Hirschi High School 11 1 Rider High School 12 1 Wichita Falls High School 7 0 Barwise Middle School 4 1 Kirby Middle School 1 6 McNiel Middle School 2 1 (.5) Booker T. Washington Elementary 0 1 (.5) (.5) Brook Village 0 0 Burgess Elementary 1 0 Crockett Elementary 1 1 Cunningham Elementary 6 1 Fain Elementary 1 2 Fowler Elementary 1 (.5) Franklin Elementary 3 0 Haynes Elementary 0 1 (.5) Jefferson Elementary 0 0 Lamar Elementary 0 2 Milam Elementary 4 0 Scotland Park Elementary 0 1 Sheppard Elementary 0 1 Southern Hills Elementary 1 1 (.5) West Foundation Elementary 2 0 Zundy Elementary 0 0 Farris Early Childhood 1 1 (.5) Northwest Head Start 0 (.5) Career Education Center NA* 0 *Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school count **Staff cases listed as (.5) represent a staff member who works at two campuses

