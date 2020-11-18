WFISD reports on updated COVID-19 case numbers, 84 total cases in the district

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— WFISD reported on updated student and staff COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district.

On Tuesday, WFISD sent an email to parents confirming one student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School.

The Wichita County Health District performed contact tracing and contacted all individuals who were determined to be close contacts to the positive case.

School official added this case had a “low exposure level.”

As of Tuesday, November 17, there are 58 active student cases and 26 active staff cases bringing the total number of cases in the school district to 84.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases from multiple schools across the district is below:


Campus		Active Student Cases Active Staff Cases
Hirschi High School111
Rider High School121
Wichita Falls High School70
Barwise Middle School41
Kirby Middle School16
McNiel Middle School21 (.5)
Booker T. Washington Elementary01 (.5) (.5)
Brook Village00
Burgess Elementary10
Crockett Elementary11
Cunningham Elementary61
Fain Elementary12
Fowler Elementary1(.5)
Franklin Elementary30
Haynes Elementary01 (.5)
Jefferson Elementary00
Lamar Elementary02
Milam Elementary40
Scotland Park Elementary01
Sheppard Elementary01
Southern Hills Elementary11 (.5)
West Foundation Elementary20
Zundy Elementary00
Farris Early Childhood11 (.5)
Northwest Head Start0(.5)
Career Education CenterNA*0
*Students who attend the Career Education Center are included in their high school count **Staff cases listed as (.5) represent a staff member who works at two campuses

To stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 cases for all schools in WFISD, click here.

