WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Wichita Falls High School, according to the Wichita Falls Independent School District.

According to WFISD, the total number of active student COVID-19 cases in the district is 33, with the number of active staff cases being 16.

For a list of all the schools in the district with active COVID-19 cases, click here.