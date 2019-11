WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Officials with the Wichita Falls ISD are reporting a threat made against the school district has been found not credible.

Through an automative message sent to WFISD parents, school leaders said a non-WFISD student made a terroristic threat against a campus.

The school district reported it to the Wichita Falls Police Department.

Following an investigation, the threat was found not credible.