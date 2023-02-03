WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two days on the Wichita Falls Independent School District’s calendar for the 2022-2023 school year that students were intended to take off will now be regular school days.

WFISD officials took to their official Facebook page on Friday afternoon, February 3, 2023, to announce they’ve revised the 2022-2023 calendar for the district to compensate for days on which school was canceled due to the recent ice storms and the threat of inclement winter weather.

Originally, Tuesday, February 21, 2023, was scheduled to be a teacher planning day and a holiday for students, and Monday, April 10, 2023, was a planned inclement weather day that would’ve been a student holiday.

Now, due to inclement weather cancelations on Tuesday, January 31, and Wednesday, February 1, those days will be instructional days for students at all WFISD campuses.

District officials said all campuses will be open and will follow their regular schedules on Tuesday, February 21, and Monday, April 10 to make up for the days used for inclement weather.

While it may come as no surprise that used inclement weather days must be made up, the WFISD Board of Trustees adopted an adjustment to the 2023-2024 school calendar that may mean the end of make-up days for inclement weather.

In January, the WFISD school board approved a motion to add 10 minutes of instructional time to each school day, and Dr. Donny Lee, Superintendent of WFISD, said it adds at least 5 days of flexibility to the calendar.

“Adding 10 minutes in the school day over time pads days into the calendar,” Dr. Lee said. “If we do have to have a late start like we just had, or if we do have to miss 3 or 4 days of school, those days don’t have to be made up at the end of the school year. It’s a built-in cushion.”

The district still has one inclement weather day that can be used, which is currently scheduled for May 26, 2023. If that day ends up needing to be used for any reason, officials would then have to decide how and when students would make up for that time.

