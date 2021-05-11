Scholarships winners through WFISD Foundation announced

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Scholarship winners have been announced for Wichita Falls ISD Seniors.

A total of 72 scholarships have been awarded totaling $68,870. Congratulations to seniors in receiving a scholarship.

Here is a list of winners:

Carmen Chavez Memorial Scholarship – Santiago Anguiano and Heather Rodriguez. All received $500.

Natalie Lunn Scholarship – Emily Thomas received $500.

The Fred Smith Family Scholarship – Aubrey Salazar received $1,000.

Perdue, Brandon, Fielder, Collins & Mott Scholarship – Manasvi Reddy received $500.

Shawn Butler Memorial Scholarship – Matthew Bitz received $500.

NAMI Mental Health Scholarship – Camelia Modesto received $500.

Melvin Skip Riddle Athletic Scholarship – Ranse Radtke, Connor McCormick, Tyler Martin, Ryan Murdock, Emari Villalpando, and Allan Enriquez Cabrales received $500 each.

Texas Roadhouse Scholarship – Camelia Modesto, Conner McCormick, Ryan Murdock, All received $500.

Foundation Scholarship – Alexis Breault, Allison Clancy, Kailee Crocker. All received $500.

Jacqueline B. & Clare K. Hannon Scholarship – Camelia Modesto, Ivy Pham, Renelle Rushatsi, Kaitlyn Contreras, Morgan Pontius, Emily Thomas, Kierra Eyiuche, Allan Enriquez. All received $3,000.

Bruce R. Rogers Special Education Scholarship – Kameron Hedge and Rachel Carvil. Both received $250.

Elby Threadgill Scholarship – Savana Mayfield received $700 per semester.

Hirschi High School Faculty Scholarship – Jahqaevion-King Fobbs and Federica Manno. Both received $500.

Pratt & Whitney Minority Scholarship – Anthony Shuey and Rachel Carvil. Both received $2,500.

Hirschi Men Can Scholarship – Kameron Hedge received $500.

Bud Deerinwater Memorial Scholarship – Morgan Pontius received $1,000

Michael Simmons Memorial Scholarship – Victoria Garcia received $250. Morgan Pontius received $1,000. Nicholas Darcus Jr., Connor McCormick, Ranse Radtke, and Amy Ward received $500 each.

Bailey Montes Memorial Scholarship Fund – Ranse Radtke and Keylee Baird received $500 each.

Zach Shaver Memorial Scholarship – Ranse Radtke received $1,000.

1979 Rider Alumni Adversity Scholarship – Victoria Garcia received $1,000.

Madeline Rhea Swanson Memorial Scholarship – Spencer Simons received $1,000.

Kaleb Honea Memorial Scholarship – Connor McCormick received $500. Allison Clancy, Amy Ward, Gabby Page, Kaitlyn Anglin, Keylee Baird, Lexi Rosario Madison Gilmore, Maliq Casimir, Ranse Radtke, Enelle Rushatsi, and Tyler Martin all received $420.

Nicky Hollars Memorial Scholarship – Ashlyn Hollars received $500.

Morris Lemmond Visual Art Scholarship – Analeyce Nickels received $500.

Babe Phillips Scholarship – Caroline King received $500.

WFHS Class of ’61 Scholarship – Caroline King received $500.

Dan Patrick Advancement in Science Scholarship – Ethan Oechsner received $500.

John & Rusell Nabors Scholarship – Jada Mosier received $600.

Scott & Shannon Berry Scholarship – Emari Villalpando and Elia Lam received $2,500 each.

WFHS Faculty Scholarship – Davis Mays, Hannah Earley, Zoe Brewster, and Nathan Herrera received $500 each.

Congratulations to all seniors on the scholarship awards.