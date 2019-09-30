WFISD School Board adopts new tax rate

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls ISD has approved a new tax rate.

The WFISD school board set the rate to $1.15 per $100 of property value.

The M&O will be $0.97 and the I&S will be $0.18.

School leaders said the rate is still $0.07 lower than last year.

It has taken the school board longer than normal to set a tax rate after facing legislation issues.

In June, the school district held a tax ratification election and voters approved lowering the property tax rate from $1.22 to $1.17 per $100 of property value.

However, the passage of House Bill 3 before the local election, closed that tax swap loophole according to the Texas Education Agency, essentially nullifying the WFISD’s TRE.