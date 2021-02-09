WFISD School Board approves date for 2021 Bond election

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD School Board was busy in 2020 working to pass the bond for two brand new high schools, but proposition b failed.

Now in 2021, the board hopes to get the athletic facilities passed on a new bond after unanimously agreeing on a May bond election in a special session on Tuesday.

Something WFISD Superintendent Michael Kurht thinks failed because of having to break the bond election into 2 propositions due to state law, and some confusing wording, which requires them to use recreational instead of athletic.

“My opinion was it was confusing to voters who looked at that and said oh we’re building two new high schools, then they see the next item is recreational facilities, well what’s a recreational facility?” Kuhrt said.

A new $13.585-million bond election is set for May 1, 2021, but those who advocated voting no last election say enough is enough, and WFISD should foot the bill for the facilities, not the taxpayers, again.

“We’ve paid enough as tax payers and our children are going to be paying this tax, and possibly our grandchildren are going to be paying this tax in the future,” P.I.E.R.S. (People Invested in the Equity of Reallocating our Schools) advocate Penny Rhodes said. “It’s just not fair to our community, our children or our grandchildren.”

But Kurht said these facilities at the new schools, which include football, baseball, softball fields, outdoor track and field, and athletic training and practice facilities for sports and marching band, are essential.

“Without practice facilities at the two high schools, we would be busing kids to class and then after school to practice somewhere else,” Kuhrt said. “So we don’t want to do that, we want facilities that have all practice facilities along with the schools.”

But it looks like we’ll have another bond battle.

“We just want to encourage the community to become community aware and community involved because it can affect your local community, as well as your home, your family, and your school,” Rhodes said.

So you may see those signs popping up again, as one controversial election will continue for a few more months.

The total bond would cost upwards of $17-million, that’s because the school board will pitch in $4-million to upgrade practice fields to competition fields.