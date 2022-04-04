WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — WFISD School Board members went back into closed session during a special session Monday night to confer with legal counsel on Superintendent Mike Kuhrt’s contract, employment or evaluation, and also the reduction in force issue.

Reporters at the meeting said that Kuhrt was not present when the board convened.

The board met last week on March 31 to discuss these same issues as many teachers anxiously awaited the board’s decision only to find out they would have to wait until the next special session on April 4.

Wichita Falls ISD is one of the largest employers in the city, second only to Sheppard Air Force Base, and according to district officials, they’re currently facing a budget deficit of over $6 million.

WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt apologized following Monday, March 21 meeting of the Board of Trustees after public outcry for how he handled the planned reduction in staff.

Additionally, the agenda notes a discussion of Kuhrt’s evaluation and contract.

The school board is slated to meet with WFISD legal council in an executive session to discuss issues related to the reduction of staff and Kuhrt’s evaluation and contract.

