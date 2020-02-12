WFISD school board decides on architectural firm

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls school board has entered negotiations with an architectural firm for their long range facility plan.

It was about a month ago when they narrowed their choices down to 3 but today board members decided on Bundy Young Sims and Potter.

Once they finish negotiations they will begin designing the potential two new high schools.

“I don’t want to have built two new high schools and not have done it well,” school board president Elizabeth Yeager said.

“We’ll start involving the community and what do we want these facilities to look like, we’ll probably go look at facilities that are out there and we’re trying to design facilities that will last until the 22nd century,” WFISD superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.

Not only do they want buildings that are up to date but they want them to be able to be renovated easier decades in the future.

“Make sure we design buildings that are relevant today and flexible enough to be changed, renovated, modified, or whatever over the next 80 years to 100 years so they are still adequate educational facilities then,” Kuhrt said.

There are three different options on what they can do with the bond, with two of them considering consolidating middle schools into the old high school buildings.

“So at what point and I am specifically talking about Wichita Falls High School and at some point it will be the same issue at Rider and Hirschi, but at what point are we spending good money on a building that’s not really going to suit our purposes moving forward,” Yeager said.

Since it’s so early on in the process, the decision will come down the road in the long range facility plan.

“The facility plan, we’re still working on that trying to figure out what schools we are going to close what schools will remain open and what schools will be renovated,” Kuhrt said.

Kurht and the school board hope to have a decision on which of the 3 plans they want to follow by the end of the month.