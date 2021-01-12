WFISD school board discuss naming two new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Two brand new high schools are on the horizon for Wichita Falls, but first, they have to figured out the names.

“It’s a lengthy process, but it’s a good process,” WFISD Director of School Administration Debby Patterson said.

The next step for WFISD will be to find 40 people to help sift through suggestions for the new campuses.

“Staff members, students, parents, community members on the committee,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.

8th graders and below are a main focus, considering they’ll be the first beneficiaries to the new schools.

So, with committees made up of people from the community, Kuhrt anticipates suggestions with heavy ties to the area.

“I’m sure there will be a lot of local people nominated or local places or whatever it is,” Kuhrt said.

Those 40 members will be split up into two subgroups, one tasked with coming up with five suggestions for the east school, another with the west.

A process they expect to take anywhere between four and six months.

“They’ll bring those back to the board, in a couple months, hopefully around April they’ll bring those back to the board,” Kuhrt.

Though, in the end, it will be the school boards decision.

“Ultimately it is totally the boards decision, you can go with those five, or any name that has been nominated,” Patterson said.

They’ll take those suggested names into consideration, while following the rules in place.

Regardless, Kuhrt says the Wichita Falls connection will still be strong.

“We have a an actual policy that we follow when naming schools in Wichita Falls so yeah, a lot of history involved I’m sure, and history lessons in this process,” Kuhrt said.

Just like the ones before, they are hopeful these new schools will have the same Wichita Falls influence.

Whether you want to suggest a name, or look into how to apply for the committee, click here!