WFISD School Board discusses 2021 graduation plans

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD School Board on Tuesday heard for the first-time initial plans for the May 2021 graduation ceremonies.

No decision was made Tuesday, but the plan is to have graduation at Memorial Stadium, similar to 2020 graduations where all three high schools at commencement over three separate days.

However, the 2021 plan calls for graduation to be held at night. The proposal has all ceremonies taking place at 8 p.m.

The tentative graduation schedule:

Thursday, May 27: Wichita Falls High SchoolFriday,

Friday, May 28: Hirschi High School

Saturday, May 29: Rider High School

May 27 is the last day of school for the district and an early release day.

May 28 is an incumbent weather day for Hirschi.

The school board will vote on the matter at a later date.

WFISD Communications Officer Ashley Thomas said any decision will depend on the number of COVID cases in Wichita County and local or state orders at that time.