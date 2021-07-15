WFISD school board meeting to determine future of homeschool students competing in UIL athletics

The Wichita Falls ISD school board is meeting on Monday, July 19, 2021, and will vote on whether or not homeschool students will be allowed to compete in University Interscholastic League (UIL) activities.

Homeschool students have not been allowed to compete in public school-sponsored activities in the past, but Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently signed into law House Bill 547. The bill says “the UIL may not prohibit a homeschool student from participating in UIL activities.”

Despite the law preventing the UIL from disallowing homeschool students from participating, school districts have their own decision on whether or not to permit them.