WFISD school board members continue plans for November bond

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD school board members held a virtual meeting Monday and discussed, briefly, the long-range facility plan.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said some group have submitted suggestions to the architects on what they would like room lay outs and other areas to be. Kuhrt also said they plan to have more planning talks with staff on Wednesday.

As for the November election, Kuhrt said it is too early to tell the potential impact on a school bond. It is all dependent on when the government allows people to get back to work and the economy starts back up.