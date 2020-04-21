Live Now:
KFDX 3 News at 10 p.m.
1  of  13
Closings & Delays
CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

WFISD school board members continue plans for November bond

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD school board members held a virtual meeting Monday and discussed, briefly, the long-range facility plan.

Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said some group have submitted suggestions to the architects on what they would like room lay outs and other areas to be. Kuhrt also said they plan to have more planning talks with staff on Wednesday.

As for the November election, Kuhrt said it is too early to tell the potential impact on a school bond. It is all dependent on when the government allows people to get back to work and the economy starts back up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News