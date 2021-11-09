WFISD School Board members hear presentation on new Ayo program from Mesquite ISD

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — During Tuesday’s WFISD School Board meeting, members heard a presentation on a new program Mesquite ISD has begun utilizing.

Mesquite ISD Superintendent Dr. David Vroonland was in attendance to go over Ayo, a program created and developed by the ISD.

Mesquite is partnered with Google and Softserve for a system designed to decouple from standardization and move to a more individualized-based approach.

One that uses artificial intelligence to identify aptitude and passion in students to better cater to their specific needs.

“It really is a program we want to be a part of this community and developing the system of collecting data and figuring out how to use that data to give to parents and students and councilors as they make decisions for students,” WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said.

They hope taking in that information of what a student reads, looks at, or even is interested in, can ultimately help them, and student’s parents, identify interests and where those can lead to in the future, but over the course of a students entire academic career.