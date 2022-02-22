Purchase of new buses and changes to school attendance zones also discussed

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Mascots for the two new Wichita Falls Independent School District high schools were again the central focus of yet another school board meeting, with most in attendance still split on whether to move forward with the choices already presented or perhaps have a new naming committee and come up with completely new mascots.

“Some of the school board members say they are tired of talking about mascots, I agree. The process was complete, the school board picked mascot finalists for new schools on December 7,” WFISD Naming Committee Jeanette Perry said.

“We want Hirschi on this side, we want Rider on this side, Old High, well it can be gone if need be but let the city of Wichita Falls, the taxpayers, the ones who are paying for these schools have a say.”

This discussion comes after the previous school board meeting where board trustee Bob Payton posed the idea of forming a new committee to choose the mascots. Something that would’ve put the board back at square one.

“We’re not going to make the right decision. We’re either going to be right for some and wrong for the other but I think the support that we’ve had looking at these things and also the evidence that was mentioned by the committee I learned a lot from this process,” WFISD Board of Trustees Place 3 Mark Lukert said.

Realizing that there’s no possible way to please everyone, attendees asked the board to take action and do one thing.

“More importantly, I want to charge you all with the task of making a decision tonight so we can put this all to bed.”

So a vote was made. School board members voted 4-3 against revoking the December 7 vote that approved mascot finalists to be sent to students to vote on. Meaning the proposed plan to form a new mascot committee will not go forward leaving the mascot finalists of Mavericks and Titans for Memorial High School and Legends, Leopards or Lions for Legacy a decision to be made by the students.

Mike Rucker, Tom Bursey, Elizabeth Yeager, and Dale Harvey voted against revoking the approved mascot finalists.

Other items on the agenda included the purchasing of school buses and changes to school attendance zones. Both items will be further discussed at future meetings.

Members of the community got the chance to take part in an open house at the WFISD Career Education Center.

Parents, business partners and even current students were invited to come out and view the center.

Attendees got the chance to go on a full tour of the facility as well as inquire about the different options available there. The WFISD Career Education Center provides students a chance to be exposed to the various career opportunities that are available to them upon graduation.