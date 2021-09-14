WFISD School Board receives mascots and colors submissions for two new high schools

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Wichita Falls ISD is one step closer to nailing down the colors and mascots for its two new high schools after receiving a list of options today at a special session.

Almost two months ago the names for the new high schools were chosen, Legacy and Memorial, and even though the schools won’t open for at least three years, this builds excitement already.

“It’s another step in the process,” WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said.

A process stretching over years and will continue to.

“We’ve had a lot of interest in names and colors for the two new schools, as far as mascots and colors that those schools are, over 900 submissions I think of possible options,” Kuhrt said.

In July, the WFISD School Board decided on the names for the two new high schools now they’re tackling the next step.

At one of those two spots for those new WFISD high schools, we formally knew this as west site. Now we know Memorial High School will be opening up in 2024. But what will those mascots be

The naming committee submitted four mascots for Wichita Falls Memorial High School: The Aviators, Falcons, their second choice Titans, and top choice, Mavericks.

“They really were looking for something to be different and not be in any of the area schools, not already used in an elementary or middle school,” WFISD Executive Director of School Administration Debbie Patterson said.

As is the case across town at the east site. Of course, Legacy High School, but now that the school board has those five mascots and color nominations, then come October, students will vote on it.

Those Wichita Falls Legacy High School choices: Raptors, Landsharks, Sentinels, Lobos, and Lightning.

“There was a handout that all of them got, how often lions is used in Texas, how often mascots were used in Texas, and most of them marked off some of the ones that were common,” Patterson said.

Next week, the school board will take those nominations into consideration before narrowing it down to a final two for each school. While colors will be looked at again after choosing mascots.

“We think it was real important that when talking about the color combinations that it may be dependent on which one is chosen depending on which mascot was chosen,” Patterson said.

A long process after sifting through hundreds of mascots now comes down to the final stage.

The school board plans to discuss and possibly even make those final decisions on which two mascots they want to move forward with next week, Tuesday, Sept. 21, then students ninth grade and below will have the final say.