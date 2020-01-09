WFISD school board sets eyes on 2020 planning

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Bond planning, long-range facility planning and academic achievement are on the goals for Wichita Falls Independent School District school board members in the new year.

Superintendent Michael Kurht said among those goals, the hope is to improve reading at the first-grade level throughout the district.

Kurht said they will be bringing in new reading strategies as well as implementing everything on the to-do-list from House Bill 3.

“All of our teachers, kindergarten through third grade are about to go through some reading academies, come this some, so that’s a big initiative this summer,” Kuhrt said.

Kuhrt said a lot of focus now is ensuring there is a solid bond plan done by February 2020.