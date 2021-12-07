WFISD School Board tackle mascots and redistricting in Tuesday’s meeting

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The WFISD is making headway on two decisions that could impact students in several ways and it looks like these plans will be set in stone in the not so distant future.

Wichita Falls ISD School Board came to session to discuss many topics on its agenda.

The board’s first item, finalizing mascot choices for its two future high schools. A decision that has been a long-time coming.

“I think this is a big decision for the board to make, deciding mascots or setting up the parameters for mascots for these schools. People in our community as they should be are pretty passionate about their mascot and so that makes sense,” WFISD Superintendent Michael Kuhrt said.

Kuhrt said the decision now lies with the students. Students can vote between the Titans or the Mavericks for Memorial High School and choose among Lions, Falcons, or Leopards for Legacy High School.

Now that one decision has been finalized, the board now starts a new game-changing process, redistricting within its boundaries.

“What we know now based on the 2020 census is that we are required to redistrict because we had a decrease in the number of people in one of our board member’s districts and an increase in the other board member’s districts, which creates a disproportionality,” Kuhrt said.

Kuhrt said this is the first of several conversations about this action and that the next several meetings will determine the criteria for the redistricting making sure to act in the best interest of Wichita Falls students.

Students ranging in grades second through ninth will vote on their top choices for each school’s mascot in early 2022.

So far, no zoning plans have been brought to the board yet, but members will be discussing the rezoning of the district during the next several meetings.