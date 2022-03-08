School board hopes to take action on redistricting by the end of the month

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — As the Wichita Falls ISD anticipates moving into those two brand new high schools, there’s plenty of work before getting to that point, like redistricting.

“We need a decision soon because our students, our freshman this year are going to be seniors in these new schools and there’s a lot of decision to be made for them these next couple years. So the sooner we can get this done the better,” WFISD Superintendent Mike Kuhrt said.

Due to the importance, the WFISD formed a redistricting committee, headed by school board member Bob Payton, to make sure they get this right the first go-around with these new campuses.

“There’s a number of administration issues that cascade down from this so this is not one where we can easily put the genie back in the bottle. Once we make this decision, a lot of things start rolling,” Payton said.

Board members and Kuhrt agree that equality and representation throughout the city is on the forefront of their minds during the process.

“Equal opportunities, equitable students groups, supplies, resources and that means demographics, socioeconimical levels of students, we want those two to look as much alike as possible,” Kuhrt said.

It’s a process they sought community input on but ultimately would’ve liked to have seen a little more of.

“Turnout was somewhat disappointing but the people that were there gave us some great things for us to think on and work on to see if we can integrate into the plan through board action or some through administration,” Payton said.

But the WFISD can only work with what they have and they feel an equal split with students staying together through elementary, middle and high school, is key and somewhat time-sensitive for students and parents.

“This change we want to go ahead and move that along forward and ratchet it up a little more and say if you live on this side of the line, that’s where you’re going to go. So we have better educational outcomes because we planned for that student all along,” Payton said.

Just another step in the process of getting the doors open.

The school board hopes to take action on redistricting by the end of the month but will take it week-to-week to see if they need another community session, or if they are ready to move forward.

